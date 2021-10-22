Hefty bonus for Durovalves company workers

Aurangabad, Oct 22:

The Durovalves India announced a Diwali bonus of Rs 27,180 to the workers on Friday. The announcement was made after discussion between the company management and the New Panther Kamgar Sena. The workers celebrated the announcement by distributing sweets.

The Durovalves company based in Waluj MIDC, manufactures engine valves for two-wheeler and four-wheelers. The company has about 250 workers and 157 workers are associated with the Kamgar Sena. Anil Jabhade, the founding president of the New Panther Kamgar Sena, had approached the company management to give workers a good bonus for Diwali. On Friday, a meeting was held between Sunil Popalghat, unit president Anbadas Dange, Manik More, Navinkumar Reddy, Bhagwan Gade and Ram Tupe. After a positive discussion, it was decided to give a bonus of Rs 27,180 to the workers.