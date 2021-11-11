Higher Education Minister to interact with stakeholders in Bamu today

Aurangabad, Nov 11:

Higher and Technical Education Minister Uday Samant along with officers will visit Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University on November 12. The visit is a part of the ‘Higher and Technical Education Ministry at Your Doorstep’ initiative being implemented by the minister.

Secretary of Higher and Technical Education Minister Vikaschandra Rastogi, director of higher education minister Dr Dhanraj Mane, officers of higher and technical education ministry and directorate level will accompany the minister.

He will also hear their grievances and solve them on the spot. The university sought grievances and complaints from stakeholders of education. Stakeholders from Aurangabad, Jalna, Beed and Osmanabad districts submitted around 130 grievances online. Bamu subsequently forwarded the complaint to the minister on daily basis. The programme will commence at the auditorium at 11 am on Friday.

All the officers of the higher and technical education department will remain present for the meeting. Dr Mustajeeb Khan appointed coordination officer of all the planning. A total of 13 committees were set up for the event.

Registrar Dr Jaishree Suryavanshi and incharge public relations officer Dr Dinkar Mane appealed to all the stakeholders to remain present in the programme.

Box

Schedule of minister

--Minister's arrival at the railway station at 4.15 am and proceed towards Subhedari Guest House

--He will meet Management and Senate members at Mahatma Phule Hall in Bamu, from 10 am onwards

--Samant will interact with students at 10.30 am.

--‘Higher and Technical Education Ministry at Your Doorstep’ programme at 11 am.

-- ‘Goodwill visit to Deogiri College at 5.30 pm.