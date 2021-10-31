Homage paid to Indira Gandhi on death anniversary, Sardar Patel's birth anniversary celebrated

Aurangabad, Oct 31:

Members of City Congress Committee (CCC) and District Congress Committee (DCC) paid homage to former Prime Minister of the country Bharat Ratna Indira Gandhi on her death anniversary in the city on Sunday. The birth anniversary of former Home Minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel was also celebrated today.

The statue of Indira Gandhi at Sanjaynagar Mukundwadi was garlanded. President of DCC Dr Kalyan Kale, president of CCC Mohammad Hisham Osmani were present.

Dr Kale and Osmani spoke on the life and contribution of Indira Gandhi.

Bhausaheb Jagtap, Ibrahim Pathan ,Seema Thorat and others were present. Hisham Osmani garlanded portraits of Indira Gandhi and Sardar Patel at Gandhi Bhavan, Shahganj.

Former Minister and General Secretary of Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee Anil Patel, State general secretary Namdevrao Pawar, senior leaders of the party Prakash Mugadia, Kiran Patil Dongaonkar, Moin Shaikh Harsulkar and others were present.