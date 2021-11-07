Homage paid to Shahid Kisan Asthikalash

Aurangabad, Nov 7:

Maharashtra Rajya Kisan Sabha and Maharashtra Rajya Lal Bavta Shetmazoor union started state-level ‘Lakhimpur Shahid Kisan Asthikalash Yatra’ on Sunday.

Homage was paid to Shahid Kisan Asthikalash at Paithan Gate today. The representatives from the organisations said that withdrawal of agriculture laws would be the real tribute to farmers who died while agitating.

National Council member of CPI Prof Ram Baheti, comrades Ashfaque Salami, Abhay Taksal, Madhukar Khillare, Bharat Shirsath from Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi, Jaimalsing Randhwa from NCP, Iqbalsingh Gill from INTUC, Sardar Harisingh from Vaypari Mahsangh and others were present.