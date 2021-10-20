Honouring those in Khaki, National Police Commemoration Day today

Nishtha Gupta

The National Police Commemoration Day has not yet made a welkin ring in the hearts of the Indian populace. The day is observed on the 21st October every year to pay respects to brave policemen who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty. It is observed as a remembrance to the brave policemen who fought gallantly against Chinese troops in the year 1959 and laid down their lives for the country. Since then, almost 36,000 police personnel have laid their lives protecting the country. Unfortunately, most people are not aware of this day or despite the knowledge, do not consider it worthy to pay homage to the brave martyrs. A lot of this attitude culminates from the nature and relationship our police share with its citizens. Police atrocities, encounter killings, delayed responses, human rights violations have garnered attention from courts, politicians, human rights activists and specialised agencies.

The Kerala High Court (HC) reprimanded and asked the police force to “pull up their socks” when a health worker was allegedly robbed yet the same courts refused to interfere when a police officer’s hand was chopped off and six other officers were injured while enforcing the lockdown in Punjab. The Centre enacted an ordinance for healthcare workers, describing them as protectors of the nation, making any attack on them a non-bailable offence with fine of Rs 5 lakh and jail. The Indian Medical Association reported that 700 doctors had succumbed in the first wave and 300 in the second. On the other hand, the data shows more than 500 police personnel succumbing to Covid infection in Maharashtra alone. It can be imagined how many have lost their lives in the line of duty across the entire country. While this is not to compare and massage the severity of the issue and initiatives, it rings hollow when the centre and courts do not accord equal treatment and protection to all its people. It is true that there have been acts of misconduct on part of the police yet equity demands we ask - have we as citizens been considerate and respectful of them? Have the politicians not meddled with their affairs? Have the courts been just in addressing their concerns? Our police comprise of humans, with similar feelings, families and desires as all of us. It is true that police reforms on certain issues are essential, but these changes can only be expected when we as humans reform ourselves and refrain from value judgments and biases. The Indian police force has been a constant guardian and on this Police Commemoration day and beyond, we should pay homage and respect the martyrs and rekindle the spirit of reverence and compassion for these brave warriors. As R G Risch said, “Respect is a two-way street, if you want to get it, you’ve got to give it.”

(The writer is a 4th year law student at Nalsar University of Law, Hyderabad).