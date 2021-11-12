HSICON - 2021 kicks off

Aurangabad, Nov 12:

A two-day 15th annual Conference of Hernia Society of India ‘HSICON - 2021’, organised by Aurangabad Surgical Society, Krupamayi Hospital and Seth Nandlal Dhoot Hospital began in the city on Friday. The conference was inaugurated digitally by the founder of the society Padmashri Dr Pradeep Choubey, Delhi. President of the society Dr Ramesh Agrawalla, Secretary Dr Manish Baijal, treasurer Dr Randip Wadhwan, organising chairman of the conference Dr Vijay Borgaonkar, IMA president Dr Santosh Ranjalkar, Aurangabad Surgical Association President Dr Nikhil Chavan, secretary Dr Narayan Sanap, renowned surgeons Dr Deepraj Bhandarkar and Dr Rajesh Khullar were present on the dais.

In all, 450 doctors participated in the conference, of which 150 participated personally and 350 through online platforms.

In his welcome speech, Dr Vijay Borgaonkar said, the Laparoscopic surgeries were major breakthrough for Hernia repairs in recent times. Nowadays, most of the Hernia operations are performed Laparoscopically, which are less painful, fast recovery, and acceptable to patients. Robotic surgeries have also been introduced recently. Though it appears costly today, the cost will be reduced soon and it will be affordable to all, Dr Borgaonkar mentioned.

Dr Choubey in his inaugural address said Hernia Society of India is 15 years old. Conferences are organised every year which helps to update the surgeons on modern, scientific technology and scientific methods. Modern laparoscopic surgeries are performed by minimally invisible techniques. However, the surgeons need extensive training and experience for it. Better surgical skills can be acquired through cadaver training programmes, he said.

Dr Bhandarkar said that Hernia is a common disease that has to be treated scientifically and by correct methods. Through HSI, extensive training programmes and CMEs are organised so that the surgeons even in the remotest areas are benefitted.

HSI president Dr Agrawalla mentioned Hernia surgery is a complex but safe surgery. The modern technology and better availability of the implants have improved the surgical results. We will endeavor to make these ultra-modern surgeries more affordable for all socio-economical groups, he said.

Dr Devdutta Palnitkar and Dr Mayur Goklani conducted the proceedings of the function.

Lectures, Symposium, panel discussion continued throughout the day

Lectures were delivered by the experts on various topics. The important topic discussed were ‘Groin Hernia - Spoilt for Choice by Dr Pradeep Chowbey and LaparoEndoHernia (Groin) Surgery moving beyond See One, Do One, Teach One by Dr M C Misra. Dr Mandar Gadgil, Dr Avinash Katara, Dr Ajay Kriplani, Dr Pawaninder Lal, Dr Sameer Rege, Dr Brahm Bhatt Pathak, Dr Kalpesh Jani, Dr Rajesh Khullar, Dr Pradeep Chowbey, Dr Sumeet Shah, Dr Anchal Gupta, Dr Prabal Roy, Dr Vijay Borgaonkar, Dr Ashutosh Soni, Dr M Ramesh, Dr Ashwin Masurkar, Dr Pallavi Priya, Dr Sarfaraz Baig, Dr Randeep Wadhawan and other also delivered lectures.