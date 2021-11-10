HSICON Conference in city on Nov 12,13

Aurangabad, Nov 10:

The 15th annual conference of the 'Hernia Society of India' ‘HSICON - 2021’ will be organised in Aurangabad on November 12 and 13.

Addressing a press conference, renowned surgeon and organising chairman of the conference Dr Vijay Borgaonkar said that around 450 Hernia specialists, surgeons and experts from across the country will attend the conference. The two-day gathering will comprise lectures by the experts, panel discussions, live operative demonstrations, and presentations said Dr Borgaonkar.

The Hernia Society of India is a 15-year-old national association of Hernia experts from across the country. The society's conference is held annually in one of the city in the country. Last year's conference was organized virtually due to Covid-19 crisis.

Aurangabad earlier hosted 2 conferences including the second and the sixth. This is the third conference in the city organised at Hotel Rama International by Aurangabad Surgical Society, Krupamayi Hospital, and Seth Nandlal Dhoot Hospital.

President, Aurangabad Surgical Society Dr Nikhil Chavan, Secretary Dr Narayan Sanap, members Dr Sushil Deshpande and Dr Bhaskar Musande were present during the press conference.

Live broadcast of the surgery

The two-day conference will include lectures and panel discussions by the experts. The main highlight of the conference will be the Live operative demonstrations of hernia surgeries. These complex surgeries will be performed at the state-of-the-art operating rooms complex at Krupamayi Hospital and will be telecast live at the Rama Hotel, where the conference will hold. It will be broadcast across the world through Facebook Live and other virtual platforms also. This will be an immense help to the surgeons for updating their knowledge in the field of Hernia. Around 30 research papers will be presented at the conference. An exhibition of the latest equipment related to hernia surgery is also organized at the venue, Dr.Borgaonkar mentioned.

Dignitaries to grace the conference

The conference will be attended by 450 doctors, surgeons, and hernia experts. Of these, 150 will participate in person while the rest on virtual platforms. Some doctors from abroad will join virtually.

Prof MC Mishra, Former Director, AIIMS, New Delhi will be conferred by the Prestigious 'H G Doctor Oration' at the conference. Dr Pradeep Choubey, founder, Hernia society of India will grace and address the gathering. President Ramesh Agrawalla, Secretary Dr Manish Baijal, and treasurer Dr Randip Wadhwan along with their team of executive committee members of Hernia Society will be participating in the conference.

Renowned surgeon Dr Ajay Kriplani, Delhi, Dr Pawindarlal, Delhi, and Dr Deepraj Bhandarkar, Mumbai will be among the main dignitaries participating in the conference.

Dr Borgaonkar to be president-elect

During the conference, Dr Vijay Borgaonkar will be announced as the president-elect for the tenure 2022-24. This is the first occasion when the Marathwada region has received representation at the national level in society. During his tenure as a president, the impetus will be on research and training. Workshops will be organised at the zonal level so that the Hernia surgeons would be benefited even in the remotest areas, Dr Borgaonkar added.