Hyva truck reduces to ashes

Aurangabad, Oct 27: A Hyva truck was gutted by fire on Solapur Highway near Walmi flyover on Wednesday at around 10.15 am. Losses to the tune of around Rs 10 lakh were caused due to the incident, informed the fire brigade sources.

The Hyva truck (MH 20 EG 5914) was taking the material needed for the Solapur-Dhule Highway construction work. When the driver noticed that the smoke was coming from the wires of the truck, he parked the truck near the flyover. The truck immediately caught fire.

Under the guidance of fire brigade officer R K Sure, duty in-charge Laxman Kolhe, Sujit Kalyankar, Irfan Pathan, Shubham Aherkar, Akshay Nagare, Vikram Bhuigad, Subhash Dube and others rushed to the spot and took control over the fire. But by that time the truck had reduced to ashes. A case has been registered in the Satara police station.