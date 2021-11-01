ICSI Study Centre comes up at Osmanabad

Aurangabad, Nov 1: Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) Aurangabad chapter signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Aadarsh Shikshan Prasarak Mandal's K T Patil College of Commerce under ICSI Study Centre scheme. The centre will be named as ICSI-Osmanabad Study Centre.

The MoU was signed at Osmanabad in the presence of chairman of Aurangabad Chapter of WIRC of ICSI CS Paresh Deshpande, general secretary of Aadarsh Shikshan Prasarak Mandal Prema Patil, college principal Dr Ajit Masalekar and ICSI Aurangabad Chapter incharge Subash Sinha.

CS Deshpande said that the Study Centre aims to help UG and PG students of KT Patil college and entire colleges from Osmanabad district. Details like CS course, its registration, coaching, career opportunities and guidance will be imparted. An awareness programme on ‘Career Opportunities as Company Secretary’ was organised on the occasion.