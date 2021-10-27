Imp roads recommended by legislators to exceed Rs 500 cr-mark

Aurangabad, Oct 27:

The Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) is drafting a list of roads recommended by legislators (MLAs/MLCs and others). It is being readied on the directives of the state's Urban Development Department (UDD). The list is yet to be finalised as few of the legislators and others had to submit their recommendations. Meanwhile, the cost of the tentative list of roads (till today) received till today is estimated to be more than Rs 500 crore.

Earlier, the AMC had sent a proposal of developing 111 important roads of the city. The detailed project report (DPR) was submitted. The estimated cost of these roads was Rs 317 crore. However, the state's UDD directed the civic administration to send the list of roads recommended by the public representatives, legislators and others. Responding to the appeal by AMC, few legislators have submitted the list. MLAs Haribhau Bagade, Pradeep Jaiswal, Sanjay Shirsaat and Atul Save submitted their list. The MLC Ambadas Danve has to submit the list, apart from a few legislators and former MP said the sources. Each public representative has submitted a list of roads valuing Rs 100 crore. Hence the estimated cost of roads as per the list on hand is exceeding Rs 500 crore. Hence the AMC fears that the figure would increase again. Hence, the million-dollar question that arises is when will the roads be developed if the amount is huge?

It may be noted that the state government has released funds to the tune of Rs 24 crore, Rs 100 crore and Rs 152 crore in three phases in the last seven years. The majority of road works have been completed. A few days ago, chief minister Uddhav Thackeray has reviewed the status of ongoing development works in the district. During the virtual meeting, the AMC administrator A K Pandey has demanded funds to develop city roads. In response to this, the CM had directed the AMC to submit the DPR to the UDD.

Notably, the UDD has also told the AMC to utilise the government fund for the development of big and important roads which have been proposed to be developed under the City Development Plan. Hence the final list will see the inclusion of big roads. However, the list submitted by a few legislators proposes the development of internal city roads, said the sources.