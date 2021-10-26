Investiture ceremony at Winchester School

Aurangabad, Oct 26: Winchester International English School organized an investiture ceremony to honour newly-elected members of the students’ council for the current academic year. School director Dr Afsar Khan presented sashes to Head Boy, Head Girl and House Captains, Class Representatives and other members of the council. Each office-bearer was pinned with the badge of his/her name along with designation. An oath was administered to all the council members. The colourful programme was coordinated by SDO Tasnim Shaikh.

Students rendered appropriate songs to suit the occasion. Mohd. Uzair was felicitated for winning the first prize at All India level Qirat Recitation Competition. The progamme came to an end with the National Anthem and chanting of Bhat Mata Ki Jay.