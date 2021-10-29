IRC charitable clinic at Misarwadi

Aurangabad, Oct 29: Joint Commissioner GST G. Sreekanth inaugurated the Islamic Research Centre Education and Welfare Trust’s fifth IRC Charitable Clinic in Misarwadi, recently. He also visited IRC head office in Rohila Gali.

Trust president Faiz Syed explained IRC activities to Sreekanth. The latter praised the IRC work and suggested that apart from physical presence of the doctors, online consultation should also be provided.

Zubair Muhammad, Munawwar Khan, Arshad Ali Khan, Shabbir Ahmed, Dr Sobiya Farheen, Saleh Chaus, Shaikh Nazim, Arbaz Khan were among those present. The programme was coordinated by Khwaja Aleemuddin.