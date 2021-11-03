ITIs admissions date extended

Aurangabad, Nov 3:

The admission date for Government and private Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) was extended across the State up to November 18.

It may be noted that the four centralised admission process rounds and two counselling rounds were completed.

A total of 90 per cent of seats were filled. There are 417 Government and 559 private ITIs, which are controlled by the directorate of Vocation Education and Traning, have 33,875 vacant seats. The last date of admission was given an extension up to November 18 for the vacant seats.