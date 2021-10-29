Kamladevi Bharuka passes away
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: October 29, 2021 10:30 PM2021-10-29T22:30:09+5:302021-10-29T22:30:09+5:30
Aurangabad, Oct 29: Kamladevi Bharuka (71), a resident of Bansilalnagar died due to brief illness on Friday. She is ...
Aurangabad, Oct 29:
Kamladevi Bharuka (71), a resident of Bansilalnagar died due to brief illness on Friday. She is wife of Jaikumar Bharuka and mother of Ashish Bharuka. The funeral procession will start from Bansilalnagar to Banewadi crematorium on Saturday at 11 am. She is survived by a son and two daughters.Open in app