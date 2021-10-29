Kamladevi Bharuka passes away

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: October 29, 2021 10:30 PM2021-10-29T22:30:09+5:302021-10-29T22:30:09+5:30

Aurangabad, Oct 29: Kamladevi Bharuka (71), a resident of Bansilalnagar died due to brief illness on Friday. She is ...

Kamladevi Bharuka passes away | Kamladevi Bharuka passes away

Kamladevi Bharuka passes away

Next

Aurangabad, Oct 29:

Kamladevi Bharuka (71), a resident of Bansilalnagar died due to brief illness on Friday. She is wife of Jaikumar Bharuka and mother of Ashish Bharuka. The funeral procession will start from Bansilalnagar to Banewadi crematorium on Saturday at 11 am. She is survived by a son and two daughters.

Open in app
Tags :Jaikumar bharukaJaikumar bharukaAshish bharuka