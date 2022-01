Khwaja Imranuddin passes away

Aurangabad, October 23:

Khwaja Imranuddin Khwaja Moinuddin, a resident of Ramnastpura, passed away on Friday afternoon following a cardiac arrest.

He was 52. His Namaz-e-Janaza was performed at Kali Masjid, Nawabpura and he was buried in the adjacent graveyard. Imran leaves behind a wife, a son, two daughters and two brothers.