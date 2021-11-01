KSS stage demonstration in front of AMC

Aurangabad, Nov 1:

The Kamgar Shakti Sanghatna (KSS) today staged a demonstration demanding to regularise the services of 2,500 contractual workers, who are working on low salaries, in various sections of Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) for the past many years. The agitation was made in front of AMC headquarters.

KSS pointed out that the sanitary workers worked outstandingly during the Covid pandemic situation. However, they continue to deprive of PF and ESIC facilities. The minimum wages act is not implemented. The AMC had sent a new staffing pattern to the state government. It had proposed the inclusion of 2,500 sanitary workers and 350 drivers in it, but the state government while approving it had not considered these posts. Hence the AMC should resend the new staffing pattern proposal and provide injustice to Class IV workers.

The memorandum of demands includes regularisation of the services of self-help group (SHG) staff working in Cidco sectors, granting ex gratia, bonus, Diwali gift, the release of due salaries etc. KSS founder president Gautam Kharat, Bhaskar Adave and others were present on the occasion.