Labour Colony occupants to celebrations last Diwali

Aurangabad, Nov 4:

It is believed that it would be the last Diwali celebration of the occupants staying in Vishwasnagar-Labour Colony as the

the administration is firm in demolishing these dilapidated structures on November 8. The residential quarters for government servants were built on 20-acres of land, some 70 years ago.

It may be noted that there are four days of government holidays. Hence the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation's (AMC) squad led by the additional commissioner R P Nikam will be reaching the spot to raze down these structures with JCB on Monday morning. Earlier, the district collector Sunil Chavan has already made it clear that the government will be unbiased while taking possession of its land. The decision created ripples in the society and political leaders including BJP and MIM got involved in it. Meanwhile, all eyes are set on the proposed action to be taken on Nov 8.

The market value of this government land is assessed to be around Rs 1,000 crore. The state government has built quarters for its government servants in 1953. However, not a single occupant (original) is present to whom the quarters were allotted. It is also rumoured of becoming a den for criminals.

It so happened that acting upon the orders of the district collector, the AMC and the B&C section (on October 31) has decided to demolish the quarters. The disappointed residents then knocked on the doors of a few politicians to represent their voices and evade the action on Monday morning. The residents got emotional and in a fit of anger, they tear the notice board put on by the administration as a public notice.

On Monday, the AMC's anti-encroachment squad, apart from the district collectorate and B&C then also have the communication. It is feared that a conflict between residents and government authorities may take during the demolition action. Hence tight police bandobast will be deployed at the site, said the sources.