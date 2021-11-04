Laxmi Pujan performed with religious gaiety and enthusiasm

Aurangabad, Nov 4:

People performed Laxmi Punjan praying for happiness and prosperity on Thursday with religious gaiety and enthusiasm. Anandotsav was celebrated by busting crackers after the puja. The entire city shone due to lakhs of lamps lighted in the evening. Houses were decorated with Akash Kandil and electric lighting. Although the Laxmi Pujan Mahurat was for all day, the residents preferred to perform Puja in the evening as usual. The pictures of Laxmi - Kuber were placed for Puja and decorated with flowers, sweets, earthen lamps. The people worshiped currency bundles, bank passbooks, property papers, a notebook with a picture of Laxmi on it, pen, gold- silver ornaments, broom, and other articles.

The Laxmi-Kuber Pujan was held as per tradition. After the Pujan, the children and the elders enjoyed busting crackers till late at night.

Important occasion for traders

Laxmi Pujan is an important occasion for the traders. Many traders performed Puja at home first and then at the shops and offices at Mondha, Jadhavwadi, and other places in the city where they busted crackers after the Puja.

Celebrations on social media

People posted photos of the Laxmi Pujan and crackers busting on social media and celebrated the festival. The selfies with the family members were also shared on various platforms. The netizens were active till late at night.