Lifestyle and fashion exhibition Dress-Up concludes

Aurangabad, Oct 16:

A one of a kind, Premium Couture and Lifestyle Exhibition 'Dress-Up' featuring the best of fashion, lifestyle, jewellery and all inclusive products was held at Lokmat Bhavan on Saturday. The one-day expo witnessed a huge footfall of fashion lovers throughout the day.

There was tremendous excitement among the citizens about the Dress-Up expo that was aimed at promoting the art and culture of different parts of the country. The expo showcased the best of fashion, lifestyle, jewellery, accessory and other boutique brands all under one roof. Starting from the array of designers showcasing the best of Indian wear, bridal wear, Indo-Western and Western wear, kids wear, kids linen to jewellery, accessories, creative, designer footwear, festive gifts, furniture and more, there was everything to choose from. Fashion lovers got a chance to pick out from a wide range of products from Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, Calcutta, Surat, just ahead of the festive season. The brightly lit expo made the environment warm and cosy for the attendees. Visitors loved and enjoyed the current trends in clothing. Many found it difficult to choose from due to the wide variety of products. The women were happy to see the extensive collection of sarees and outfits. Families along with friends and relatives shopped together and had a great time. All Covid-19 protocols were adhered to at the event.

We specially deal in uncut polki diamonds and coloured gemstones. There is a variety of exclusively designed jewellery. We got a very good response from the customers. The expo was well organized and we will definitely like to participate in the expo next year.

Nakul Jain, Mohar Jewellery, Mumbai

We deal in multi designer clothing and accessories. These products are retailed throughout the country. This is our first time in Aurangabad and we love the experience. The people here were warm and curious about the products.

Rasika Wakalkar, Studio Rudraprakash, Pune

We have an exclusive collection of home decor and festival products. The products are made by an NGO that works for underprivileged women. We got a tremendous response from the crowd. I would love it if the expo is held for two days.

Hetali Bhatt, The Bombay Barn, Aurangabad

We deal in modern Indian wear that is designed and manufactured in Gujarat and Mumbai. Our specialty is jacket style kurtis and clothing. We had a great time in the expo and would love to participate again.

Jalpa Tayal, Kiaara Closet, Aurangabad

Silk is the queen of fabrics and we specially deal in Banarasi, Muradabadi, Jaipuri, Madhubani print, Pichwai, hand printed and painted silk sarees. Our sarees are specially made from cocoon silk. We received a great response from the citizens.

Neha Kalash Agrawal, Kumaa Collective, Aurangabad

We have exclusive handloom chanderi and maheshwari style sarees that are custom designed. These sarees were made during covid wave to help and support the weavers. The expo was really amazing and we would surely like to participate again.

Sanjeevani Rajput, Suta by Style Triggers, Aurangabad