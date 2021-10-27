Lions family felicitates Corona warriors

Aurangabad, Oct 27:

Lions Family and Swayam Foundation jointly felicitated the Corona warriors from various fields who worked during the Corona crisis without caring about their lives, recently.

Union minister of state for finance Dr Bhagwat Karad, MP Imtiyaaz Jaleel, MLA Atul Save, MLC Ambadas Danve, District collector Sunil Chavan, Cantonment Board Chief Executive Officer Vikrant More, deputy district collector Anjali Dhanorkar, Zilla Vyapari Mahasangh president Jagannath Kale and others were present.

The chiefs of various hospitals, representatives of various social groups, medical officers, representatives of print and electronic media and others were felicitated.

Mahavir Patni made an introductory speech. District Governor Dilip Modi, deputy governor Purushottam Jaipuriya, Sunil Desarda, former mayor Nandkumar Ghodele, former governor Tansukh Zambad, Rajesh Raut, Arvind Machhar, divisional president Rajesh Bharuka, Ashish Agrawal, Vishal Ladniya, Radha Tornekar and others were present.