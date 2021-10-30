Lions Midtown Dialysis Centre anniversary celebrated

Aurangabad, Oct 30:

The eighth anniversary of the Dialysis Centre operated through Lions Club Midtown and Lions Midtown Medical Services Trust was celebrated recently. The chairman of the trust Mahavir Patni presided over while the guests of honour were deputy district collector Anjali Dhanorkar, Lions Deputy District Governor Sunil Desarda, Sunita Desarda, Sachin Anarthe, Dr Himanshu Gupta, Anil Mali, trustee Nitin Sanklecha, Sumit Agrawal, Jagdish Sarda, Nutan Kankriya, Veena Tayal, Aarti Agrawal, Trupti Chaterjee, Anumala Kakkad, Sangeeta Bharuka, Rupali Miniyar and others. Dhanorkar initially inspected the facilities available at the centre and inquired the patients and their relatives.

Patni informed about the entire project and about the upcoming projects. In all, 13 patients were given free dialysis facilities in the centre, he mentioned.

Dhanorkar felicitated centre’s Dr Shakhar Shirdonkar, Dr Rajul Jain, technicians Dnyaneshwar Gaikwad, Pralhad Deshmukh and others. She mentioned that the project is beneficial for the poor patients and it is the responsibility of every persons to help others.

Dr Rajul Jain conducted the proceedings of the function while Dr Himanshu Gupta proposed a vote of thanks.