LLB-3-yrs-CET-21 result declared

Aurangabad, Oct 30:

The result of the Common Entrance Test (CET) conducted by the State Common Entrance Test Cell (SCETC) for LLB-three years-course admissions was declared on Saturday. A total of 68,875 registered while 56,587 took the test in two sessions on October 4 and 5.

The result was declared today. A total of 56,585 candidates have scored non-zero eligible score.

Om Prakash Tiwary, Nipun Krishnaraj Kushikattil and Ajay Dogra secured first place in the State by obtaining 132 marks each, out of a total of 130 marks.

Suryakrishnamurty Kottapalli, Shweta Suman and Sakshi Garg are in second place with each of them receiving 131 marks. Arya Pundir and Aditya Kavade got a third-place by obtaining 129 marks each. More than 17,500 candidates received 50 per cent and above marks.