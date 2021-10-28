LLB, B P Ed CET21 result declared

Aurangabad, Oct 28:

The State Common Entrance Test Cell (SCETC) on Thursday declared the result common entrance test (CET) held for the admissions to LLB-five-years-integrated and BP Ed courses for the academic year 2021-22.

A total of 24,882 candidates registered for the 150 marks LLB-CET while 16,066 appeared on October 8. The result was declared today.

A total of 16,065 youths obtained a non-zero score. Yash Choudhary topped in the State with 139 marks while Samarthya Kumar is in second place with 137 marks and Dhananjay Shukla secured third place with 135 marks. A total of 3063 candidates got 50 per cent above marks.

Box

5.4 K candidates declared qualified BP Ed CET

The result of BP Ed CET and field test (both 100 marks) 2021 was declared today. A total of 6,872 candidates registered while 5,480 appeared for the examination on October 8 while 5,425 youths were present for the field test that was held from October 9 to 14. A total of 5,425 have got the non-zero score and were declared qualified.

Three candidates Vedant Tirathkar, Bhawana Jaiswal and Bhaskar Kashyap topped the merit list in the State by obtaining 88 marks each. Jayant Shandilya is in second place with securing 86 marks. Sushant Ugale got third place with receiving 85 marks. The candidates who appeared for CET but were absent in the field test were not qualified for admission to the course for the academic year 2021-22. A total of 64 students who were present for the CET test were absent for the field examination.