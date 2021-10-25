Love to serve poor and needy rather than hoping to be CM: Nana Patole

Aurangabad, Oct 25:

Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) president Nana Patole underlined that the decision of high command is the final word in the Congress and it has to abide it. Nowadays, many of them are dreaming of becoming CM in the wee hours or during the daytime. However, I do not hope of becoming a CM. Instead, I love serving poor and needy people, he said.

Patole was speaking to media persons after handing over the keys of the flat to noted Budh-Bhim Geet Gayika, Kadubai Kharat, today. Earlier, the lady through singing has expressed that Patole should become the CM. Hence, when the media persons referred to the desire, Patole made the above comment.

In response to a question that there are many artists like Kadubai, who are homeless, Patole said, " Roti, Kapda aur Makan (food, clothing and shelter) is everybody's right including the artists. We would see how would the other artistes could get shelter and other facilities."

Patole also made it clear that Sachin Sawant is not disappointed after his removal from the post of the main speaker as he has not received any letter in this regard. In response to a question on Aryan Khan and Sameer Wankhede, Patole said, " It is an effort to make it Hindu-Muslim polarisation issue."

BJP is a double standard

Patole also mentioned that BJP is against farmers, OBC and backward classes. On one hand, OBC's political reservation is challenged in the High Court and on another hand through Jan Jagran Rathyatra is showing love for OBC. This is nothing but the double standard.