MAGIC, Amhi Udyogini signs MoU to empower women entrepreneurs

Aurangabad, Oct 29:

To promote and empower women entrepreneurs in the state, the Marathwada Accelerator for Growth and Incubation Council (MAGIC) and Amhi Udyogini Prathisthan (AUP) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on October 28.

MAGIC's chief executive officer (CEO) Rohit Auti, Kshitij Chaudhary and Yogesh Tawade and AUP-Aurangabad branch's industrialist Dr Jyoti Dashrathe, Aarti Dughrekar, Urmila Desai, Shruti Abhyankar, Priya Mande and industrialist Savita Patwardhan were present on the occasion. Both the organisations will unitedly work to achieve the desired goals and empower women enterprisers, said MAGIC's Ashish Garde and AUP director Meenal Mohadikar.

Garde said, " The MoU will help women who are desirous to enterprise in the industrial sector and new entrepreneurs in the state. In five years tenure, the MAGIC has encouraged many new Startups, budding and young entrepreneurs. We will now also promote women entrepreneurs of the state."

Mohadikar said, " AUP is working for the past 25 years to promote and empower women entrepreneurs in the state. We have a network of 25,000 women entrepreneurs and enterprisers through our 15 branches in Maharashtra. The MoU with MAGIC will help in solving technicalities emerging in innovative industries. It will also give a push to the industries run by women members in the post-Covid period."

It may be noted that MAGIC which is active in promoting and encouraging Startups, has signed MoUs with 45 reputed institutes and organisations in the country. In the last month, it has also signed MoUs with Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Technical University-Lonere, Devgiri Electronic Cluster-Aurangabad, MIT College- Aurangabad, Laghu Udyog Bharti and deAsra Foundation (Pune).