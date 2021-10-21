MahaTET-21 postponed; candidates to take test on Nov 21

Aurangabad, Oct 21:

The Maharashtra State Council of Examination (MSCE) has postponed the schedule of Maharashtra Teachers Eligibility Test (MahaTET) on Thursday.

The registration process for the State level teachers eligibility examination was completed between August 3 and September 5.

The MSCE announced on September 20 that the test would be conducted across the State on October 31. The State Government will carry out recruitment examinations for various posts on this date.

So, it was preponed. The new date of the examination was October 30.

The test was postponed again today as Deglur-Biloli Assembly by-poll will be held on this. The Council announced that aspiring teachers would take the test on November 21.

Admit card to be available on Oct 26

The admit card will be available online in candidates login from October 26 onwards.

The examination has two papers. The paper-I will be conducted from 10.30 am to 1 pm on November 21 while candidates will appear for the paper-II from 2 pm to 4.30 pm on the same day.

The examination is conducted once a year to determine the eligibility of candidates for Classes 1 to 8 teachers in the schools. It has two levels. The paper-I is for candidates who wish to become teachers for classes 1-5.

The candidates who plan to be teachers of classes 6-8 need to take the second paper. Those who want to be teachers of classes 1-8 need to appear for both papers. The test duration is 150 minutes and youths take it in any one of the nine languages. They included English, Hindi, Marathi, Urdu, Gujarati, Telugu.