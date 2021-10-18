Mahatma Gandhi Marathwada Bhushan presented to Borade, Lahoti

Aurangabad, Oct 18:

Krishi Ratna Vijayanna Borade and noted painter Murli Lahoti were honoured with the MGM Mahatma Gandhi Marathwada Bhushan award in a programme held on Monday for their contribution in their fields.

The award comprises cash of Rs 50,000 and a memento. Secretary of MGM Ankushrao Kadam presided over the programme. MGM President Kamal Kishore Kadam, Trustee Prataprao Borade, Vice-Chancellor Dr Vilas Sapkal and others were seated on the stage.

Vijayanna said that he feels that his family gave the award. Artist Lahoti said since he creates shapes from colour, place, and time were not important to him. Social activists and environmentalist Girish Gandhi said that the current social situation is dire, and it is time to examine whether social justice has been established.

Dr Rekha Shelke and others were present. Devashish Shedge conducted the proceedings while Kshama Khobragade proposed a vote thanks.