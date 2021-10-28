Mahaveer Gallery to come up in Bamu, MoU signed

Aurangabad, Oct 28:

Mahaveer Gallery will be constructed at History Museum of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) as it signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Bharatvarshiya Digamber Jain Tirth Sarakshani Mahasabha on Thursday.

As per the agreement, Digamber Jain Teerth Mahasabha has taken the responsibility for the construction of the gallery which will give information about the history of Jain tradition. The estimated cost of the gallery construction is Rs 76.22 lakh.

The history museum has a collection of rare and precious items and sources. It also has idols and items of medieval age Jain tradition.

The university approved a proposal to develop Mahaveer Gallery to display idols and items of Jain tradition.

Vice-chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole said signing an MoU is a historic movement. “Participation of public in developing history museum is a welcome move,” he said.

Vice-president of Mahasabha Vasantrao Waykos also spoke. Pro-VC Dr Shyam Shirsath, registrar Dr Jaishree Surayavanshi were present. Head of History Department Dr Umesh Bagade, law officer Kishor Nade, executive engineering Ravindra Kale, Finance and Accounts officer Pradeepkumar Jadhav, Dr Pushpa Gaikwad, Dr Geetanjali Borade, Dr Bina Sengar from the history department, Vasantro Waykos, Devendra Kala (working president), Mahaveer Thole, D B Pahade, Nilesh Sawarkar, Digamber Kshirsagar were present.