Malls, Shops, other private establishments ordered to vaccinate staff urgently

Aurangabad, Nov 10:

The district collector Sunil Chavan today has issued an order directing all the government, semi-government offices, private establishments and industries to complete vaccination of their staff on top priority. The order also underlined the owners of private establishments like malls, big grocery shops, multi-storeyed shopping centres, textile and clothing shops, and other establishments should also be vaccinated, stated the order.

The collector also told the owners to obtain vaccination certificates from their staff. The private establishments would not be allowed to open their shops or run their business if their staff had not taken any dose of vaccine. The permission will be granted to establishments whose staff had taken at least one dose of the vaccine.

The order mentions that the percentage of vaccination in the district is 55 per cent. Accordingly, the district is in 26th position in the state. The government has granted relaxation during the lockdown in phases. Hence considering the possibility of a third wave the vaccination percentage is expected to go up. Two days ago, the district administration has ordered petrol pumps, gas agencies and PDS shops to ensure all are vaccinated.

The office of the deputy commissioner (labour) will deploy a team to check the malls, shops and commercial markets. The customers will also be asked to produce vaccine details at the entrance of these private establishments. The customers who had not taken any dose of vaccine will not be allowed to enter the premises. Besides, if the staff of a private establishment has taken at least one dose of vaccine then only they will be allowed to remain open, stated the order of the collector.