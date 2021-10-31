Man booked for damaging police vehicle

Aurangabad, Oct 31:

The Kranti Chowk police have booked a man for breaking the glass of a police vehicle in front of Kranti Chowk police station on Saturday afternoon.

The accused Rahul Sanjay Goswami (Shaktinagar, Maljipura) had a quarrel with his wife. The quarrel went to an extreme stage and the couple approached the Kranti Chowk police station. They started quarreling there also and in a fit of rage, Rahul broke the glass of a police vehicle (MH 20 EE 4625). A case has been registered based on the complaint lodged by driver constable Krishna Sarjerao Chaudhary.