Man booked for damaging police vehicle
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: October 31, 2021 10:35 PM2021-10-31T22:35:01+5:302021-10-31T22:35:01+5:30
The Kranti Chowk police have booked a man for breaking the glass of a police vehicle in front of Kranti Chowk police station on Saturday afternoon.
The accused Rahul Sanjay Goswami (Shaktinagar, Maljipura) had a quarrel with his wife. The quarrel went to an extreme stage and the couple approached the Kranti Chowk police station. They started quarreling there also and in a fit of rage, Rahul broke the glass of a police vehicle (MH 20 EE 4625). A case has been registered based on the complaint lodged by driver constable Krishna Sarjerao Chaudhary.