Man circulates sister-in-law’s lewd photos

Aurangabad, Nov 7:

A man had illicit relations with his sister-in-law and he clicked some objectionable photos with her. He sent these photos to her husband, brother-in-law and father on whatsapp. A case has been registered at Jawaharnagar police based on the complaint lodged by the victim.

According to the police, the accused had illicit relations with his sister-in-law since 2011. In March, 2021, he clicked her objectionable photos and also shoot videos. He sent these photos and videos to her husband, and others. When the victim came to know about it, she lodged a complaint. Incharge station head Geeta Bagwade is further investigating the case.