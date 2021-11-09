Man confesses murdering wife, gets police custody

Aurangabad, Nov 9:

Judicial Magistrate First Class R V Sapate remanded Popat Ramrao Shingare (Jayabhavani Nagar, Mukundwadi) in police custody till November 12 for allegedly strangling his wife to death.

Naik Ajay Narayan Rathod lodged a complaint with Mukundwadi Police Station.

In the complaint, it was stated that on the morning of November 7, Popat Shingare showed that his wife Sunita fell unconscious because of a cardiac arrest. He shifted her to a private hospital.

The doctors examined Sunita and declared her dead.

A case was registered with Mukundwadi Police Station. While examining the body, the police found marks of strangulation around her neck.

The post-mortem was done at Government Medical College and Hospital. In the report, it was revealed that she was strangled to death.

During the probe, it was found that he used to quarrel with his wife Sunita suspecting her character.

Even on the day of the incident, Popat, Sunita and their young son were at the house. Police received information that Sunita was murdered by her husband. Police arrested Popat Shingare who confessed to strangling his wife to death while she was asleep.

When the accused was produced in court on Tuesday, Assistant Government Pleader

Syed Shehnaz requested that the court grant police custody to the accused as it was yet to be ascertained the motive behind the crime, whether there were any accomplices of the accused or whether there was an argument between the two before committing the crime.