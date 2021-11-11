Man killing girlfriend over suspicion gets PC

Aurangabad, Nov 11:

The Mukundwadi police arrested the accused who murdered his girlfriend by strangulating with an odhni within 24 hours of the murder from Lonawala on Tuesday night. The accused Bholakumar Kunjal Master Kumar (28, Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh, presently living at Rajnagar, Mukundwadi) has been remanded in the police custody till November 17 by the judicial magistrate (first class) S S Manjarekar.

Police said, Barkhu Rai, a resident of Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh was living in the city for the past several years with his family. Seven years back, he brought a man Bholakumar Kunjan Master Kumar from his village to work with him in the plumbing work. Bholakumar was living in his home. He and Rai’s daughter Indu developed intimate relations and developed an affair, two years back. The family came to know about the affair two months back and they asked Bholakumar to leave the house and he was living in a rented house at Rajnagar since then. Later, Indu started ignoring Bholakumar.

On Monday, he called her at his house and strangulated her to death with a odhni. After murdering Indu, he called her brother and bluffed him that he has seen Indu going on a motorcycle with someone. Hence, both of them started searching her on their motorcycle in the surrounding area. Her brother went home as they did not find her. At night, Bholakumar took the body and threw it in an open space at Rajnagar and then fled away.

On Tuesday at 11 am, Indu’s brother went to the Mukundwadi police station to lodged a missing complaint. The police told that a body of a girl was found at Rajnagar and then the body was identified. The Rai family expressed their suspicion on Bholakumar and told that he was missing.

The Mukundwadi police team including PSI Shrikant Bharate, Babasaheb Kamble, Nrusingh Pawar, Sudhakar Patil and others after tracing Bholakumar arrested him at Lonawala on Tuesday evening with the help of the local police.

On Thursday, Bholakumar was presented before the court. Assistant public prosecutor Bhagwat Kakde requested to the court that it has to be invested that when and where the accused killed the victim and what articles he used in the murder. It has to be seized and hence he should be remanded in the police custody, he requested.