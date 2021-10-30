Man steals valuables from girlfriend’s house

Aurangabad, Oct 30:

A woman living away from her husband for the past 15 years had an affair with a 21 years old youth. As she was pressurizing the latter for marriage, he stole valuables from her house. The incident of theft came to the fore on October 23. The Jinsi police have arrested the accused.

According to the details, a case was registered after the theft in the woman’s house in New Baijipura area. PSI Gokul Thakur and other officers started the inquiry. The police came to know that the woman was living away from her husband for the past 15 years and she had an affair with Sikandar Khan Akbar Khan (21, Nizamgunj Colony, Bhavaninagar). He was absconding since the theft and his mobile phone was also switched off. His phone location was at Mumbai and hence the police got more suspicious. The police arrested him and during interrogation he confessed of the theft. During the police custody, he gave the police the stolen valuables amounting Rs 90,500. He told police that the woman was pressurizing him for marriage. Hence, he stole the valuables amounting from her home so that she would leave him after knowing that he is a thief, he told the police.

The police action was executed by PI Vyankat Kendre, PSI Gokul Thakur, PSI Sampat Rathod, Nandusingh Pardeshi, Santosh Bamnath, Sunil Jadhav, Nandlal Chavan and others.