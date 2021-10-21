Markets abuzz with festive shoppers as restrictions ease

Aurangabad, Oct 21:

The state government has announced a decision to keep the shops open till 11 pm and the markets have become abuzz as the citizens are out shopping. The textile, electronics, colour and grocery market together will have a turnover of up several crores.

The number of corona patients in the district remains negligible. The government has decided not to impose any restrictions on Diwali. The companies have started distributing bonus to the workers. Large share of this money will be spent in the markets. The trading community has pinned high hopes on this festive season. The cloth merchants have received fresh stock of clothes from different states. Many shops in the market have announced discount offers. Electronics showrooms have made attractive decorations for Diwali. Decorations have been made in front of the showrooms. The companies are offering discounts, exchange offers and rewards on various equipment. Televisions and air conditioners will be in high demand this year, traders said. Apart from this, the purchase of sweets, gifts and lanterns is also getting good response in the market.

Grocery stores full

There is also a rush of customers at grocery stores in Mondha and other parts of the city. To avoid going in the crowd, lists of groceries are being sent on WhatsApp to traders, that are then delivered at the doorstep. This year there is a good demand for Diwali items, said trader Shirish Jaiswal.

E-bikes getting popular

The automobile showrooms are seeing customers making enquiry about different cars and motorcycle models. The showrooms are getting advance booking in large numbers. The e-bikes and e-bicycles are getting popular among the youths due to increasing fuel prices.

Paint showrooms busy

There is a rush of customers in all colour showrooms in the city as people mostly prefer colouring their house during Diwali. Trader Mustafa Shaikh said that there will be turn of around Rs 100 to 150 crores in colour showrooms across the city.