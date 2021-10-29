MAT grants interim stay to nurse recruitment process

Aurangabad, Oct 29:

Maharashtra Administrative Tribunal (MAT) Aurangabad bench Justice V D Dongre and administrative member Vijaykumar granted an interim stay to the public health nurse recruitment process for changing the advertisement and the eligibility criterion after the examination and refraining the candidates from the appointment. The next hearing will be held on December 1.

The public health department had published a recruitment advertisement for filling the posts of tutors, public health nurses, pediatric patient nurses, and mental patient nurses on February 21, 2019. The eligible criterion of the recruitment was according to the recruitment rules of January 10, 1965. The petitioners as per the advertisement directives fill the examination forms. However, the recruitment rules were changed one day before the examination.

The health department after the result of the examination issued a public notice stating that the new rules will be applicable for the recruitment process. It is an injustice to the candidates, the petitioners mentioned and approached MAT.

Moreover, the health department despite issuing notices on several occasions by MAT did not submit any reply. Hence, the aforesaid order was issued.

On behalf of the health department it was stated that on March 8, 2019, the candidates were informed about the new recruitment rules by publishing a corrigendum on March 8, 2019.

Adv Chaitanya Dharurkar appeared for the petitioner while Adv Ajinkya Mirajgaonkar and Adv Mayur Subhekar assisted him.