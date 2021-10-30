MBA-CET 21 result declared

Aurangabad, Oct 30:

The State Common Entrance Test Cell declared the result of Maharashtra Master of Business Administration- Common Entrance Test Cell (MAH-MBA-CET) 2021 last evening.

More than 1.20 lakh students took the entrance test from September 16 to 18. The result was to be declared on September 28. A total of 38 students filed a petition in Bombay High Court regarding the discrepancies in the test. Thousands of students have been waiting for the result since then.

As per the petition filed, there were many incorrect questions that were not in compliance with the examination pattern and syllabus.

This had caused the delay in the test result declaration. The court, during the last hearing, stated that the Cell is independent to release results for the candidates other than the petitioners.

As per the court orders, the SCETC declared the result of the CET on Friday evening. The qualified candidates will be eligible for nearly 40,000 MBA seats in the private non-aided colleges and university departments of the State. The names of the petitioners whose result was withheld were displayed on the portal the Cell. The Centralised Admission Process (CAP) for the admissions will be issued soon.