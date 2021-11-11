MCA admissions process begins

Aurangabad, Nov 11:

The admission process for the Master of Computer Application (MCA) degree course for the academic year 2021-22 has begun.

The candidates who have passed BCA degree in Computer Science Engineering or BSc, B Com and B A or equivalent degree with 50 per cent marks (45 per cent marks for reserved category) for general group and obtained non-zero score in Common Entrance Test (CET) held for MCA.

The last date of online registration of application and uploading of required documents by the candidates is November 20.

The aspirants can do documents verification and confirmation of application form for admission by online or offline mode up to November 22.

The date of displaying the provisional merit list is November 23 while grievances can be submitted on November 24 and 25. The final merit list will be released on November 26.

The process of online submission and confirmation of option form for Centralised Admission Process (CAP) Round-I will be completed between November 27 and 29. The seats will be allotted provisionally on December 1. Those who are allotted seats will have to report to the institute and confirm admission up to December 5.