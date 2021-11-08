MDS selection list for institutional level round released

Aurangabad, Nov 8:

The candidates who were allotted seats of postgraduate dental (MDS) course in the institutional-level round will have to report to the institute on or before November 9. The aspirants need to carry all documents and the requisite fee for the admissions, according to the State Common Entrance Test Cell (SCETC).

The SCETC had completed the Mop-Up Round-I of the counselling process. There were few seats vacant at the end of this round. So, Mop Up round-II was implemented from November 2 to 8.

The institutional-level round counselling for vacant seats in private unaided, minority dental colleges started on November 3. The first selection list of candidates was displayed on November 7.

The last date of joining physically for the selected candidates at the respective institute with all original documents and requisite fees is November 9. The second list will also be displayed on the same day. Candidates will have to report to the institute on or before November 10.

The cut-off date for NEET MDS-2021 admissions is also November 10 and the institutes will have to submit an online list of admitted candidates to State CET Cell, Maharashtra University of Health Science and Dental Council of India.