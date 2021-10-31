Measures taken to dispose off heaps of garbage

Aurangabad, Oct 31:

The city experienced a severe garbage crisis four years back. The villagers in the outskirts of the city had oppose to dump the garbage in their vicinity. Hence, Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) established three garbage process centres. Heaps of garbage has been accumulated in these centres since then. The administration had a major challenge to dispose the mountains of garbage now.

After the garbage crisis in 2017, the state government sanctioned Rs 148 crores to AMC for the garbage management, of which, Rs 80 crores have been received so far. This funds also included the biomining of garbage at the Naregaon garbage depot. Three garbage process centres were established at Padegaon, Chikalthana and Kanchanwadi. The centre at Harsul is pending due to the land dispute. Until, the centres were established, the garbage was disposed in the proposed lands of the centres and now heaps of garbage are seen here. The garbage collected on daily basis is processed at the Padegaon and Chikalthana centres, but the old accumulated garbage is lying as it is. Rs 50 crores will be needed for the biomining of this garbage. Out of Rs 149, the AMC has received Rs 80 crores and Rs 68 crores is still awaited.

AMC has decided of biomining of this garbage. A team of experts from Government Engineering College will conduct a survey of the accumulated garbage. Later, a PMC will be appointed and a DPR for biomining will be sent to the government, informed deputy commissioner Saurabh Joshi.