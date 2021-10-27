MHT-CET 2021 result declared; website breaks down

Aurangabad, Oct 27:

The State Common Entrance Test Cell (SCETC) declared the result of Maharashtra Common Entrance Test Cell (MHT-CET)-21, at 7 pm, on Wednesday.

It may be noted that thousands of students took the CET in the different parts of the State between September 20 and October 1 for admissions to undergraduate degree courses in Engineering and Technology, Pharmacy and Agriculture in government, private aided and unaided colleges for the academic year 2021-22.

The additional session was held on October 9 and 10 for those who missed the test because of heavy rainfall and flood. The provisional answer keys of the examination were released on October 11. The Cell received 336 objections from October 11 to 13.

The candidates appeared in the test in two groups. The first group comprised Physics, Chemistry and Biology (PCB), while the second group was Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics (PCM).

As per the announcement of the CET Cell, the result was to be declared on or before October 28. The result was declared online this evening after experts cleared objections. Thousands of candidates did log in on the CET Cell portal. Because of this, the server was down. Many students faced problems in accessing the scorecard. Separate links for PCM and PCB groups were made available for students to access the result.