MHT-CET 2021 result to be declared any time in next 48 hours

Aurangabad, Oct 26:

The State Common Entrance Test Cell (SCETC) will declare the result of Maharashtra Common Entrance Test Cell (MHT-CET)-21 anytime in the next 48 hours.

It may be noted that more than 3.75 lakh students appeared for the entrance test between September 20 and October 1 for admissions to undergraduate degree courses in Engineering and Technology, Pharmacy and Agriculture in Government, private aided and unaided colleges for the academic year 2021-22.

The additional session was held on October 9 and 10 for those who missed the test because of heavy rainfall and flood. The provisional answer keys of the State level CET were released on October 11 while candidates were allowed to submit grievances online about 13 questions (maximum) up to October 13.

The candidates took the test in two groups. The first group comprised Physics, Chemistry and Biology (PCB), while another group Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics (PCM). As per the announcement of the CET Cell, the result can be declared any time by October 28.

The examination was conducted in 28 sessions. The Cell received 336 objections. The Chief Moderators and Moderators of Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics and Biology subject have gone through the objection raised by the candidates and submitted their report.

Around 4,650 questions which include subjects Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics and Biology- were used for the test. Of them, only 15 objections were found valid. The changes suggested by the experts will be incorporated in the result.