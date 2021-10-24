MIM's internal disputes surface

Aurangabad, Oct 24:

The internal disputes of e All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) surfaced during the party’s programme 'Shahar Hamara, Mayor Hamara' organised at Yashwantrao Chavan Hall on Saturday in view of the forthcoming Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) elections.

In the programme, the party's senior leader Dr Gaffar Quadri brought to the fore factionalism, treatment and infighting within the party.

While replying to this, MP Imtiaz Jaleel said that the senior leaders who took big positions, what they had done so far. This direct question gave further impetus to the controversy.

The MIM party has apparently fallen into two groups over the past several years. One group was trying to outwit the other group. But, the dispute within the party became more apparent on Saturday. This was the party's first public even after Covid 19 situation. So, the attention of the workers was focused on what the leader would say. The hall was packed to capacity.

MP Jaleel, MIM working president Gaffar Quadri, former corporator Naser Siddiqui, Mahefuz-ur-Rehman, Kunal Kharat, city president Shareque Nakshabandi and others were seated on the dais.

At the beginning of the programme, Quadri said that a victory procession was taken out in the city to mark the election victory of Bihar.

“I was told that someone will throw stones at the procession. Whoever works in this way will be buried alive.

I have not worn bangles. What the party corporators gave to the workers who worked had elected the Corporators. The contract of development work in the ward is being given to father, brother and nephew of the corporator. We should strengthen the party. No interference in tickets distribution will be allowed in the upcoming elections,” he added.

Replying to Dr Quadri, MP Jaleel said “Every family and house had disputes. The infighting should not be made public. The disputes are can be solved by sitting together. Although we have disputes on some issues, our goal is the same.

We should unfurl the party’s flag on AMC. Some of the people sitting on the podium were given big posts. As to where they worked in the city. We should all work together.”