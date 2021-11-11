Minister Samant to be felicitated

Aurangabad, Nov 11:

NET/SET Sangharsh Samiti will organise a public programme at Marathwada Sahitya Parishad at 3 pm on November 12 to felicitate Higher and Technical Education Minister Uday Samant.

The State Government in 2013 had refused to implement an old pension scheme for teachers who joined service from 1992 to 2000 as they had no eligibility at the time of joining. The teachers obtained eligibility after 2000. The teachers' unions have been demanding the old pension scheme since then.

Samiti president Dr Govind Kale said that the State government announced an old pension scheme in the last for the teachers who joined service from 1992 to 2000.

State Minorities Commission chairman J M Abhyankar, former MP Chandrakant Khaire, Sena district president MLC Ambadas Danve and others will felicitate the minister.