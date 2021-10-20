MJP demands scrutiny fees of Rs 2.23 cr from AMC

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Oct 20:

The Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) has prepared a detailed project report (DPR) to lay sewerage pipelines in Satara and Deolai localities. The DPR of valuing Rs 223 crore had been sent to Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran (MJP) for its technical sanction. Meanwhile, the MJP chief engineer R S Lolapod has corresponded with the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) demanding to pay one per cent of the project cost as scrutiny charges (Rs 2.23 crore).

The laying of pipelines will be done on par with the sewerage pipelines network laid in the city area. Hence the AMC appointed Yash Innovation as a project advisor. Earlier, the principal cost of the project was Rs 180 crore. Later on, it was revised to Rs 223 crore, overcoming the shortcomings. The State's Urban Development Department (UDD), however, has directed the AMC to seek the technical sanction of MJP to the DPR. Accordingly, the AMC submitted the project and the MJP has started the scrutiny. It has demanded the civic body to submit data of sewerage lines laid by the then gram panchayat in Satara-Deolai and also the details from where the sewerage lines have to be extended further. Accordingly, we submitted the letter demanding one per cent scrutiny charges, said Lolapod.

The chief engineer further underlined that the discussion on the charges has been done with the AMC administrator A K Pandey and he has agreed to pay it. Meanwhile, it is learnt that the AMC is striving to raise the money and deposit it as early as possible.