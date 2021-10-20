MJP hints at penal action if waterworks fail to accelerate!

Aurangabad, Oct 20:

The nodal agency of the new water supply scheme valuing Rs 1680 crore, Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran (MJP), has warned the contractor of taking penal action against him if the waterworks does not gain momentum and continue with a slow pace. Due to frequent downpours in the district, the Hyderabad-based contractor JVPR halted the waterworks one month ago. The MJP alerted to speed up the works as the monsoon season has ended. It is hoped that the works to lay main pipelines may start in November!

The contractor started the works relating to the project six months ago. The construction of 15 elevated storage reservoirs (ESRs) is underway and the construction of five more ESRs were started. The construction of two master balancing reservoirs (MBRs) and the Water Treatment Plant at Nakshatrawadi have also been undertaken. The works to lay water pipelines in Satara-Deolai localities is also underway. Coincidentally, these works were halted one month ago due to heavy rainfall. Now, the monsoon has ended, therefore, the MJP directed the contractor to start the works with speed or face penal action, said the MJP chief engineer R S Lolapod.

Manufacturing of pipes in the city

The main pipeline of 2500 mm diameter will be laid between Jayakwadi and Nakshatrawadi. The contractor has started to erect the tin shed factory to manufacture the pipes near Nakshatrawadi. Two machines have been installed and the production is expected to start by October-end. The factory is being established at the local level to avoid waste of time in transportation of pipes.