MNS ridicules Sena’s appeal of hoisting flag; agitates on water tank

Aurangabad, Nov 2:

Members of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) ridiculed the appeal of Shiv Sena to hoist the saffron flag on house. The MNS office-bearers staged agitation on N-5 water tank on Tuesday afternoon.

They said that citizens were facing a severe water shortage on Diwali while Shiv Sena, which remained in power in Aurangabad Municipal Corporation for many years, did not solve the water problem.

MNS district president Suhas Dasharthe said that make water available to the people of the city first and then celebrate Diwali with the saffron flag. The city's water supply planning has collapsed for the last few days. Many areas are getting water on the eighth and tenth day.

The worst-hit are Cidco-Hudco. So, MNS staged agitation on Cidco N-5 water tank. They demanded that the citizens of Cidco and Hudco be given their due water.

MNS s warned the water supply department of the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation that if the water issue is not resolved before Diwali, they would agitate aggressively after the festival.

MNS spokesperson Prakash Mahajan, district president Suhas Dasharthe, city president Satnam Singh Gulati, deputy city president Ashish Suradkar, Gajan Gowda Patil, Sandeep Kulkarni, Ashok Pawar, Chetan Patil, Ganesh Salunke and others were present on the occasion.

The CIDCO-Hudco areas have two big water tanks, yet citizens have to wait for eight days for water. The MNS has directly accused that water tanks are being misused tanker mafia to fill the pockets of the tanker mafia.

The tanker mafia is associated with the ruling party. The MNS leaders said they would not tolerate it and the mafia would not be spared. It also demanded that the administration should pay attention to this in time.