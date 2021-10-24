Mob throws youth from first floor

Aurangabad, Oct 24:

After an argument over a trivial matter, a gang of ten to twelve people threw a youth from the first floor of a building. The incident took place on October 19 at around midnight in the Apna Bazaar area on Jalna road. A case has been registered in this regard.

According to police, Sandesh Devendra Gangwal (28, Rathi Sansar, Jadhavwadi) had gone to a Chinese stall at Apna bazar on October 19. There was a dispute between Gangwal and Yagnik Patel over a trivial reason. Patel then called eight to ten people and started assaulting Gangwal. As their argument escalated, the mob threw Gangwal down from the first floor of the building. Fortunately, he survived as he grabbed the gallery's grill while falling down. Gangwal sustained serious head injuries and stitches due to assault. A case has been registered against eight to ten persons, including Patel, at Jawaharnagar police station on Gangwal's complaint. PSI S Raut is further investigating the case.