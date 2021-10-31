Morning flight for Delhi from Dec 1

Aurangabad, Oct 31:

Indigo Airline is presently operating an evening flight on the Delhi - Aurangabad route. Now, the administration has taken the decision to start even a morning flight for Delhi from December 1, informed the president of the Civil Aviation Committee of the Aurangabad Tourism Development Foundation Sunit Kothari.

The Delhi - Aurangabad - Delhi flight will be started from December 1. The flight will start from Delhi at 5.15 am and will arrive in the city at 7.15 am. It will fly from the Chikalthana Airport at 7.45 am and will reach Delhi at 9.35. One more flight will be available for Delhi from the city and hence the passengers, will be benefitted during the winter season, especially the tourists. Presently, Evening flights of Indigo and Air India are available for Delhi.