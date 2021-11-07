Motorcyclist died in accident

Aurangabad, Nov 7:

A motorcyclist died after a dash by a speeding car at Nachanvel Square in Kannad tehsil on Sunday at around 6 pm.

The deceased has been identified as Bhikan Jaggannath Patil (45, Dharangaon, Jalgaon).

According to the details, Bhikan Patil was going from Shelgaon towards Nachanvel on his motorcycle (MH 19 CH 2829) when a speeding car (MH20 BY 5461) going from Kannad towards Sillod dashed his motorcycle near the square. He was severely injured and the nearby residents rushed him to a hospital. As his condition was critical he died on the way while shifting to Aurangabad. A case has been registered in the Pishor police station.